SEE ANYTHING? Police Probe Shooting Near Englewood Park

Englewood police continued witnesses or anyone else who could help the investigation of nearly a dozen gunshots fired near a city park last weekend.

The shots were heard on dead-ended 3rd Street behind Mackay Park shortly before midnight Sunday, April 10, Lt. Fred Pulice said.

Witnesses reported a silver SUV leaving the scene that may have been involved, he said.

Police recovered shell casings that were being examined. They also checked area hospitals and found no reports of any shooting victims coming in.

Crimestoppers offers cash rewards of up to $1,000 for any information that significantly assists the police in investigations. Tips can be made anonymously on the group’s website (bergencrimestoppers.com) or by calling 844-466-6789 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Or you could call Englewood police detectives directly: (201) 568-4875. You can remain anonymous.

