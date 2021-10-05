SEE ANYTHING? Police Probe Cause Of Tractor-Trailer Crash That Sent 2 To Hospital, Closed Rt 17

UPDATE: Police were reviewing area surveillance video and witness statements to determine why a tractor-trailer tipped and spilled a load of drywall onto Route 17, sending two people to the hospital before dawn Monday.

Route 17 between Allendale and Upper Saddle River remained first fully and then partially closed until 8:30 a.m., roughly 4½ hours after the crash.

The rig struck a median on the northbound side, keeled over and spilled the trailer’s contents onto both sides of the highway between Pleasant Avenue and East Allendale Road around 4 a.m., Upper Saddle River Police Chief Patrick Rotella said.

The driver told police that he’d been cut off by another vehicle, causing him to swerve and shifting the load.

Another tractor-trailer and passenger vehicle ran into the drywall that spilled onto the southbound side, Rotella said.

Route 17 was closed in both directions after the pre-dawn crash in Upper Saddle River. DAILY VOICE

Two occupants of the passenger vehicle were taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with what the chief said were minor injuries.

Aftermath. DAILY VOICE

Police reopened the southbound lanes shortly before 7 a.m., Rotella said.

The northbound lanes were reopened about 90 minutes later, the chief said.

Meanwhile, an investigation continued, he said.

The driver told police he swerved to avoid another vehicle. Steven Sager/Total Traffic

ANYONE who witnessed the crash or has information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact Upper Saddle River police: (201) 327-2700.

