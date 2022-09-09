SEE ANYTHING? Pedestrian, 22, Struck, Driver Flees Busy Teaneck Corner

HELP SOUGHT: Authorities are searching for a driver who took off after hitting a 22-year-old Teaneck woman at a busy township intersection.

The dark-colored Toyota sedan continued south on River Road toward Bogota after hitting the woman shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, at Cedar Lane, Deputy Police Chief Andrew R. McGurr said.

The intersection has a 7-Eleven, two gas stations and a liquor store at its corners.

The Teaneck Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that McGurr said didn't appear life-threatening.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash or has information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call Teaneck police: (201) 837-2600.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.