SEE ANYTHING? Paramus Mom Returning Home Interrupts Burglars

Jerry DeMarco
A Paramus mother who returned home after dropping off her children at school interrupted a pair of burglars, igniting an area manhunt.

The intruders bolted after the homeowner, who lives off Pascack Road near the Cedar Park and Beth El cemeteries, showed up Thursday morning, Sept. 29, authorities said.

Their getaway car was described as small and dark-colored, with no license plate.

A Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 Unit responded, along with police from surrounding towns and the sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

ANYONE who might have noticed something -- or has home surveillance video from Thursday morning that could be helpful -- is asked to immediately contact Paramus police: (201) 262-3400.

