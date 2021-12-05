SEE ANYTHING? North Jersey Police Seek Hit-Run Driver Who Injured Couple After Rockland Parade

Police in Bergen, Passaic and Rockland counties were looking for a driver who took off after hitting a couple following Suffern's annual holiday parade.

The wife was seriously injured when the couple was struck on Orange Avenue (Route 202) just south of Route 59 as they carried dinner to their car early Saturday evening, responders said.

The driver kept going south toward Mahwah, they said.

Police retrieved a side-view mirror, among other evidence (see video below).

No description of the vehicle was initially given.

Both victims were taken to nearby Good Samaritan Hospital -- the wife with a head injury, the husband with an injured arm.

Last week, an 82-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 9W in Haverstraw by a fleeing driver who was caught by police.

CLICK HERE FOR video from the scene: vimeo.com/suffernhitrun (Rockland Video Productions, NY)

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.