SEE ANYTHING? Hit-Run Victim One Of Two Pedestrians Struck In Hawthorne In Less Than 24 Hours

Pedestrians were struck crossing streets in Hawthorne in two separate incidents less than 24 hours apart -- one of them involving a hit-and-run driver.

In the first, the driver of a 2016 Jeep Wagon headed south on Goffle Road couldn't stop in time and struck a 65-year-old Rochelle Park man near Lafayette Avenue shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, Hawthorne Detective Capt. Robert King said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph's University Medical Center with serious head injuries, King said.

Police were investigating, he said.

It was right around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, when a 42-year-old Hawthorne resident was struck a mile and a half down the road at Diamond Bridge and Brookside avenues, the captain said.

She, too, was taken to St. Joe's with leg injuries, he said.

The vehicle -- believed to a black Honda Accord -- kept going east on Diamond Bridge, King said.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the hit-and-run crash Saturday night, or has security footage or other information that could identify the vehicle and/or driver is asked to call the Hawthorne PD Detective Bureau: (973) 304-2057.

