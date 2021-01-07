SEE ANYTHING? Hackensack Sanitation Worker Struck By Hit-Run Vehicle

Police sought the public's help finding a sedan that struck a Hackensack sanitation worker on his route Thursday morning.

The 30-year-old city worker was emptying a garbage can on Mary Street, near northbound Route 17, when he was struck by an silver Acura shortly after 8 a.m., Capt. Darrin DeWitt said.

The sedan also clipped the garbage truck before the driver sped off, he said.

The worker, a Paterson resident, complained of leg pain and was taken by ambulance to Hackensack University Medical Center, the captain said.

Anyone who witnessed any part of the incident or has surveillance video or information that could help identify the vehicle or driver is asked to contact the Hackensack Police Detective Bureau: (201) 646-7760.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.