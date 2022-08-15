Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
SEE ANYTHING? Gang Of Four Sought In Fair Lawn Stabbing

Jerry DeMarco
Metzler asked that anyone who might have seen something or has other information that could help identify the assailants call Fair Lawn police: (201) 796-1400.

Fair Lawn police sought witnesses in the stabbing of a local man by a group of assailants.

Officers responding to a report of an assault with a knife in the rear parking lot of the Radburn Plaza Building found the 23-year-old victim with a stab wound in his abdomen shortly after 10 p.m. last Wednesday, Sgt. Brian Metzler said.

“A witness stated that four males ran from the scene after the assault,” the sergeant said.

Members of the Fair Lawn Volunteer Ambulance Squad took the victim to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center in Paterson with injuries that weren’t believed to be life-threatening, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Metzler asked that anyone who might have seen something or has other information that could help identify the assailants call Fair Lawn police: (201) 796-1400.

