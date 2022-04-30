SEE ANYTHING? Deliberately Set Elmwood Park Brush Fire Draws Investigators

UPDATE: Someone apparently ignited a brush fire in Elmwood Park at a particularly dangerous time.

Fortunately, borough firefighters made quick work of the blaze, which broke out in a wooded area off Gilbert Avenue and Mola Boulevard between 6:30-7 p.m. Friday, April 29.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Squad was alerted after a gas can was found in the area, responders said. The pattern of the fire was also a dead giveaway.

One area resident said it wasn't the first time, either.

"I'm extremely concerned," he said. "This is a disturbed person that is doing this."

Low humidity and persistent winds this time of year can turn even a carelessly discarded lit cigarette into a wildfire that threatens homes and other property. There have been several serious brush fires in North Jersey -- and throughout the state -- over the past week or so.

No arrests were immediately made in the Elmwood Park blaze. An investigation was continuing.

Anyone who might have seen something or has security footage or other evidence or information that could identify whoever was responsible is asked to contact the county prosecutor's office:

Monday - Friday: (201) 646-2300

After hours: (201) 642-5962

Crime Tips: (201) 226-5532

Or call Elmwood Park police: (201) 796-0700.

Any and all callers can remain anonymous.

