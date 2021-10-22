Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
SEE ANYTHING? Bloomingdale Man, 21, Wounded In Paterson Drive-By

Jerry DeMarco
Paterson police
Paterson police Photo Credit: Paterson PD Ceasefire Unit

A 21-year-old Bloomingdale man was wounded in an overnight drive-by shooting in Paterson, authorities said.

The victim was parked in the area of 21st Avenue and Madison Avenue when a passenger in a passing car opened fire shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday, they said.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center with a nonfatal gunshot wound, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information that can help identify the vehicle or those responsible is asked to contact the prosecutor’s office tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Paterson Police Ceasefire Unit at (973) 321-1342

ALSO SEE: A pair of Paterson police officers chased down and captured a carjacker who took an Amazon Prime delivery truck and sped off Thursday afternoon with the driver still inside.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/news/paterson-police-chase-down-fleeing-carjacker-in-amazon-van-with-driver-still-inside/818587/

