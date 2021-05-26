SEE ANYTHING? Bandit Breaks Old Tappan Driver’s Window, Flees With Coach Bag

Authorities sought the public’s help finding a bandit who followed an Old Tappan driver into an apartment complex parking lot, smashed the window of her SUV and stole her handbag Wednesday morning.

What looks like a Toyota Camry with no front license plate followed the victim’s vehicle into the parking lot of the Russell Avenue complex shortly before 8 a.m., Police Chief Joseph Tracy said.

After the driver got out and began heading inside, the thief parked next to her, Tracy said.

He then got out and walked around the SUV, looking inside, before breaking the rear passenger window and snatching a large Coach bag, the chief said.

Hearing her alarm, the owner confronted the stranger, who “became verbally abusive towards [her] and drove off, heading north on Russell Avenue.”

Police were seeking surveillance footage from the area or other information that could help identify the vehicle and/or driver.

CONTACT: Old Tappan police at (201) 664-1221.

