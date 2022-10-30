SEE ANYTHING? Armed Robbers Smash Cases, Get More Than $1M In Bling From Paterson Jewelry Store

UPDATE: Authorities in various jurisdictions are comparing notes after three masked gunmen robbed a Paterson jewelry store of more than $1 million in merchandise.

Meanwhile, the owner of Paradise Jewelry expressed gratitude to the community for messages of love, support and concern following the brazen broad-daylight heist earlier this week.

Mohammad Sheik had only just opened the shop at the corner of Main Street and Delaware Avenue this past July after operating for two years at a smaller location two blocks away.

Sheik said he plans to reopen this coming Tuesday, Nov. 1 -- exactly a week after the armed robbery -- "stronger than ever with a bigger & better selection."

A female employee was entering Paradise using its security sensor system around 4 p.m. this past Tuesday, when one of the robbers rushed her from behind, authorities said.

Two other robbers then joined him in smashing display cases and grabbing as much bling as they could, police said.

Conservative police estimates initially put the value of the haul at more than $1 million, but that number could rise dramatically once an inventory is completed.

Insurance is expected to pay for the losses, including the damage.

Meanwhile, detectives from Paterson were consulting with colleagues investigating similar holdups elsewhere in New Jersey and New York.

ANYONE who might have seen something or has information that could help authorities identify the robbers is asked to call Paterson police: (973) 321-1111.

