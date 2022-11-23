Sedan With Suspected Bullet Holes Rolls During Clifton Police Pursuit Into Glen Ridge

A driver who was stopped by Clifton police with bullet holes in his windshield hit the gas and sped off -- nearly hitting two officers -- before crashing in Glen Ridge during the subsequent pursuit, authorities said.

Officers stopped the 2017 Mercedes E300 on Allwood Road near Clifton Avenue around 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 20, Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.

They were talking with the driver and passenger when the E300 peeled out, the lieutenant said.

The officers pursued the Mercedes through the streets of Clifton, Bloomfield, and, ultimately, into Glen Ridge, where it hit another vehicle, rolled several times and came to rest on its roof on the front lawn of a home at the corner of Ridgewood Avenue and Washington Street.

They grabbed the 48-year-old passenger from the Bronx as the driver fled on foot, Bracken said.

ANYONE who might have seen the vehicle or has other information that could help identify the driver is asked to contact the Clifton PD Detective Bureau: (973) 470-5908.

