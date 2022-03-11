Contact Us
Breaking News: Murder Victim Found At By Hikers At Eagle Rock Reservation ID'd As NYC Man, 31
News

Sedan Smashes Into Glen Rock Storefront

Jerry DeMarco
226 Rock Road, Glen Rock
226 Rock Road, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

No injuries were reported after a sedan barreled into a Glen Rock storefront.

The Subaru Legacy plowed into the downtown Heidt Agency insurance office on Rock Road just off Glen Avenue shortly after 11 a.m. Friday, March 11.

Borough police were first on the scene, followed by firefighters from Glen Rock and Hawthorne.

A Glen Rock building inspector also responded.

All Points Towing removed the vehicle.

The middle-aged female driver didn't require medical attention.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

