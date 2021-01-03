Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Sedan Slams Into Lamp Post Near Ridgewood Train Station

Jerry DeMarco
Garber Square, Ridgewood
Garber Square, Ridgewood Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A lamp post held up when a sedan slammed into it near the Ridgewood train station.

Both occupants of the Volkswagen refused medical treatment after Sunday afternoon's crash along Garber Square near the underpass for New Jersey Transit's Bergen/Main Line.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded. Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill, along with loose wiring from the damaged street lamp.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash and hadn't immediately issued any summonses.

Ridgewood police were investigating the cause.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle, which was traveling in rainy weather with a donut tire on the back.

Story/photos by Boyd A. Loving.

Both occupants refused medical attention after the crash in Ridgewood.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

