Sedan Slams Into Lamp Post Near Ridgewood Train Station

A lamp post held up when a sedan slammed into it near the Ridgewood train station.

Both occupants of the Volkswagen refused medical treatment after Sunday afternoon's crash along Garber Square near the underpass for New Jersey Transit's Bergen/Main Line.

Ridgewood police, firefighters and EMS responded. Firefighters cleaned up a fuel spill, along with loose wiring from the damaged street lamp.

Police were investigating the cause of the crash and hadn't immediately issued any summonses.

A flatbed tow truck removed the vehicle, which was traveling in rainy weather with a donut tire on the back.

Story/photos by Boyd A. Loving.

