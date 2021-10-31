Sedan Slams Into Fair Lawn Bank Building

A sedan slammed into a Fair Lawn bank building early Sunday evening, causing major damage to both.

The Hyundai mounted the sidewalk, plowed through bushes and rammed the corner of the Provident Bank branch on River Road at Hopper Avenue around 5:15 p.m.

The adult female driver refused medical attention for what appeared to be minor injuries.

A building inspector was required to check the building for structural damage.

Responding were borough police, firefighters and EMS and members of Fair Lawn Heavy Rescue.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.