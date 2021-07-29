Contact Us
Sedan Impaled, Driver Injured In River Edge Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Firefighters doused a small blaze and helped the driver to safety following the River Edge crash.
Firefighters doused a small blaze and helped the driver to safety following the River Edge crash. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A driver was hospitalized with what responders said were compound leg and ankle fractures after a freakish crash Thursday afternoon in River Edge.

The Honda Civic ended up atop a bollard in the parking lot of the CVS on Kinderkamack Road at Rutgers Place near the Hackensack border around 3 p.m.

Firefighters doused a blaze in the engine compartment and got the driver out safely before she was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center.

Kinderkamack Road and Rutgers Place, River Edge

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Two Holy Name Medical Center units responded along with borough police and firefighters.

Police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

