Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Maine Driver Busted Near GWB With 25 Pounds Of Pot, 'Ghost' Gun, $50,705 Cash, Prosecutor Says
News

Sedan From NYC Driving School Not Ridgewood Car Thief's Wisest Choice

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Suspected car thief in the back of Ridgewood police cruiser. INSET: Stolen driving school sedan.
Suspected car thief in the back of Ridgewood police cruiser. INSET: Stolen driving school sedan. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

He could've just as well honked his horn.

A would-be car thief behind the wheel of a sedan stolen from a driving school in Queens was casing neighborhoods in Ridgewood for targets when he was spotted early Wednesday, Feb. 9, authorities said.

The suspect drove off after abandoning an attempt to steal a vehicle on Gilbert Street but was caught soon after.

It's not like he could give anyone the slip: The Toyota Corolla was marked with large lettering from the Ferrari Driving School in Queens and had a battered front New York State license plate dangling vertically from a single screw.

The Corolla "had been reported stolen out of the Bronx," Ridgewood Police Detective Capt. Forest Lyons said. "He was using it to try to steal other cars in Ridgewood."

Village and Glen Rock police teamed up to nab the thief at the Shell station on Route 17 at Franklin Turnpike. He was taken into custody without incident and released after being processed.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.