Sedan Crashes At Wyckoff Bank Drive-Through

A Wyckoff driver escaped serious injury Friday when his sedan hit a curb and landed on its side at a local bank drive-thru, authorities said.
The 2016 BMW 535i also hit the Chase Bank building on Cedar Hill Avenue before pitching onto the driver’s side, Police Chief David Murphy said.
The 67-year-old driver refused medical attention for a cut on his face, the chief said.
Police and firefighters responded, along with City Wide Towing, which removed the vehicle, he said.
Police were investigating.
PHOTO: Patrick Finley
