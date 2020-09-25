Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Sedan Collides With School Bus On Route 208

Jerry DeMarco
Northbound Route 208 was temporarily closed while the wreckage was cleared. Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving

A passenger was injured when a sedan collided with a school bus on Route 208 late Friday morning.

The Acura TSX got the worst of it, careening off the road and into a wooded area off the northbound highway near Cedar Hill Avenue in Wyckoff.

The Wyckoff Volunteer Ambulance Corps took the passenger to The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood with what weren't initially considered life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the empty bus was fine and allowed to continue on after it sustained minor damage, police at the scene said.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

The sedan got the worst of it.

Boyd A. Loving

