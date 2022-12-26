Sedan Barrels Into House Just Off Route 17

A driver apparently suffered a medical emergency just before his sedan slammed into the side of a house just off Route 17 in Carlstadt on Monday.

The Mercedes Benz took down a chain link fence and struck the residence on Passaic Avenue at the corner of 9th Street shortly before 9 a.m.

Borough police were first on the scene.

The driver was conscious when taken to the hospital by paramedics from Saint Clare's Health System after being extricated by firefighters.

The sedan had to be towed and a building inspector called to check the condition of the house.

Joseph Fehl took the photos and contributed to this story.

