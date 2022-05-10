SECRET STASH: Driver Busted, $81,000 In Drug Money Seized Near GWB, Bergen Prosecutor Says

Detectives in Bergen County arrested an out-of-state driver who they said was running drug money after they found $80,945 stashed in a secret compartment of his car.

Jose A. Rosa Vasquez, a 31-year-old Dominican National who lives in Hazelton, PA, was stopped in Leonia by investigators from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotic Task Force on Monday, Oct. 3.

A search of his vehicle “revealed a sophisticated, electronically operated hidden compartment containing numerous bundles of money,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Wednesday.

Rosa Vasquez was charged with money laundering and sent to the Bergen County Jail. A judge in Hackensack released him the following day.

Musella’s staff will petition a judge to retain the money for law enforcement purposes if Rosa Vasquez cannot prove in court that it was legally his.

