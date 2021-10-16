Secret Service Helps Capture 3 Charged In Execution Of Paterson Man Near School At Dismissal

UPDATE: Federal agents helped capture three Paterson men charged in the death of 27-year-old city man who was gunned down up the street from a public school at dismissal time, authorities announced.

Jaylen Jacobs, 19, fired several times, fatally wounding Khalid Lisbon shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Hamilton Avenue, a few doors down from Bragg Funeral Home on Rosa Parks Boulevard and a block from Sen. Frank Lautenberg School No. 6, they said.

Lisbon was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about two hours later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

A funeral service for Lisbon was followed by a private cremation on Saturday, a short time after the arrests were announced.

Jacobs and accused accomplice Shamier Moore, also 19, were together when they were captured Friday morning by a team of city police, prosecutor’s detectives and U.S. Secret Service agents.

Khamere C. Chambers, 18, was seized at his home later that night, they said.

All were charged with murder and weapons offenses and remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

Lisbon's death was the Silk City's 24th homicide of the year -- 17 by gunfire. Paterson's 27 homicides last year were a three-decade high, following 19 the year before and only a dozen in 2018. At the current rate, 31 homicides would end up being committed in the city this year.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.