Seasoning Products Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella Contamination

McCormick & Company, Inc. is recalling four of its seasoning products after routine testing found that they might be contaminated with salmonella.

The US Food and Drug Administration posted the recall on Tuesday, July 27.

The following products are impacted by the recall:

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 1.31 oz bottle (Affected Date Codes: BEST BY MAY 26 24 K, BEST BY MAY 27 24 K, BEST BY JUN 04 24 K, BEST BY JUN 05 24 K)

McCormick Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning 2.25 oz bottle (Affected Date Codes: BEST BY JUN 30 24 H, BEST BY JUL 01 24 H)

McCormick Culinary Italian Seasoning 1.75 lbs. bottle (Affected Date Codes: BEST BY Jun 12 24 H)

Frank’s RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning 153g bottle (Affected Date Codes: BB / MA 2022 SEP 06)

Find more information on the recalled products click here.

The company said no illnesses have been reported in connection with the products being recalled.

McCormick said customers should dispose of the recalled products and their containers and contact McCormick Consumer Affairs at 1-800-635-2867 for a replacement or a refund.

