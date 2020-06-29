Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Sears Closing Morris County Location

Sears at Rockaway Town Square Mall
Sears at Rockaway Town Square Mall Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

The Sears at Rockaway Town Square Mall is just one of many that will soon close permanently in yet another Coronavirus-related blow to the brick-and-mortar retail landscape.

The retail chain had added four closing jobs at the Rockaway store to its online database as of June 29.

Available positions include home appliance sales, cashiers, hardware sales and backroom. Calls placed to the store were not answered.

Sears has been closing stores across the country since 2018, when the company -- which also owns Kmart -- filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Click here to view and apply to available closing jobs at Sears in Rockaway.

