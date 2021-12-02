Search Intensifies For Missing NJ Student, 19, Amid Parents' Fears Of Predator

Fears intensified Thursday for the welfare of a 19-year-old college freshman from Nutley who went missing the day before.

Morgan Panzer "is in possible danger," her father, Richard, said, adding that he fears a "possible online predator."

Her mother, Denise, had dropped Morgan off at Bergen Community College in Paramus around 9 a.m. Wednesday with plans to pick her up again following her two classes, he said.

That call never came.

Morgan's backpack and cellphone were found in the college cafeteria around noontime along with a note in the phone saying that she was leaving for three weeks and to not look for her, Richard Panzer said.

Video shows Morgan heading into the parking garage at Bergen Community College about an hour earlier, around 11 a.m., the anxious father said.

The 2021 Nutley High School graduate "possibly got in a car in the parking garage with an unknown person or persons," he said, adding that several apps on her phone had been deleted.

"She has never done this before," said Denise Panzer, who headed back to BCC to look for her daughter after the Find My Phone app showed her still there.

Her professors reported not seeing her in class, Richard Panzer added.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office is among several agencies actively searching for Morgan and trying to determine what happened, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Morgan's vitals: 5-foot-7, about 110 pounds, brown eyes, blonde hair, two tattoos on her right ankle — “love you more” and “impossible.”

She was wearing camouflage pants with a black hoodie jacket and grey sneakers.

ANYONE WHO SEES MORGAN is asked to dial 911 or their local police department immediately.

