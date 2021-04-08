Search Ends When Passaic River 'Jumper' Shows Up Onshore

It was a case of all’s well that ends well – except for the amount of resources that were needed – when a report that a man had jumped into the Passaic River proved unfounded Thursday.

Passaic police said they found the city man whom responders initially thought had jumped from the Union Avenue Bridge in Rutherford.

By that point, requests had gone out for rescue boats and dive teams from Oradell, East Rutherford and North Arlington to converge on the southwest corner of the bridge.

An ambulance also was sent to the nearby boat ramp.

Responders would never think not to bring every resource possible to a call of someone in distress. It’s only after they discover that their services weren’t needed that a bit of frustration creeps in.

