SEARCH CONTINUES: Missing Lake Hopatcong Swimmer ID'd As Parsippany Man, 32

State police on Monday continued to search for a distressed swimmer who drowned on Lake Hopatcong over the weekend.

Avinash Kuna, 32 of Parsippany, was on a boat with three friends on the lake in Jefferson when he entered the water and had trouble staying afloat around 10:50 Saturday morning, New Jersey State Police said.

"Attempts to pull Kuna to safety were unsuccessful as he submerged in the water and did not re-surface," police said.

Witness Tom Davis recalled the terrifying incident in a video he posted to YouTube.

Marine Services Bureau troopers used side scan sonar sub-surface detection equipment to aid in locating Kuna.

Assisting in the search were State Police Aviation, Missing Persons, and T.E.A.M.S. Units as well as Jefferson Fire Department. The recovery efforts continued through the weekend, but were met with no results.

The search resumed Monday around 9 a.m. with troopers from the New Jersey State Police Canine Unit assisting.

