Search Continues For Body Of Alaskan Man Who Authorities Believe Jumped From Atop Palisades

A search for the body of an Alaskan man who authorities believe jumped from the Palisades above the Hudson River was to resume early Thursday, March 3.

Palisades Interstate Parkway police found a white 2017 Dodge van at the Alpine Lookout near the Rockland County border shortly before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Detective Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

It apparently was parked there on Tuesday, he said.

A search for the 62-year-old driver from Seward, AK, included the Fort Lee Police Aviation Team -- who used a drone -- along with the East Bergen Rappel Team and Westchester County Police Department K-9 and aviation units, Walter said.

Also responding was the Closter Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Squad and Fort Lee Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

The recovery effort was temporarily suspended after dark.

