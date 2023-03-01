Seal Stops Traffic On NJ Highway

A wayward Grey seal pup stopped traffic along Route 35 in Brick, authorities said.

Brick police found a seal trying to cross the busy highway on Tuesday evening, Feb. 28,

Police were able to stop traffic and safely allow the seal to cross, they said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center, which responded with a volunteer and technician, said it's not the first time a seal has tried to cross Route 35 due to the close proximity of both the bay and ocean.

"Thank you to all of the drivers who pulled over while the Brick Township Police Department and our volunteer kept this little seal safe until our Stranding Technician arrived," the center said on Facebook. "The pup is now safe at the MMSC, and resting after her little adventure."

