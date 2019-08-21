Scratch-Off Tickets Worth More Than $10K Sold At 6 North Jersey Retailers

Scratch-off tickets with prizes worth more than $10,000 were purchased at 17 New Jersey retailers last month.

The winnings totaled $6.05 million.

These are the six North Jersey stores where the top-tier New Jersey Lottery scratch-off tickets were sold in July.

BERGEN : Oprandy's Wine & Liquor, North Dean Street, Englewood: $5 million (won by Nonie Briggs of Bergenfield)

BERGEN : KCC Dollar Mart, South Washington Avenue, Bergenfield: 1557 Crossword $20,000

ESSEX : Scotland Arms Liquors, Scotland Road, Orange: 1490 Big Money Spectacular $30,000

PASSAIC : Ringwood Wine & Liquors, Skyline Drive, Ringwood: 524 Birthday Surprise $25,000

UNION : Archie's Corner, Elizabeth Avenue, Elizabeth, 1496 Super Tic Tac Toe $30,000

UNION : Berkeley Convenience Store, Plainfield Avenue, Berkeley Heights:1452 $10,000 and Bonus $10,000

