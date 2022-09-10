Scooterist From Northvale Struck, Seriously Injured By Sedan Driven By Norwood Motorist, 84

A scooter driver from Northvale was seriously injured when he was struck in Norwood by a sedan driven by an 84-year-old borough woman, authorities said.

The 32-year-old victim was headed south on Tappan Road when the driver of a 2003 Acura TL made a left in front of him onto Kensington Avenue shortly before 1:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 9, Norwood Police Capt. Sal Russino said.

He sustained a serious leg injury and cuts on his head, Russino said.

A medevac was requested but was disabled, the captain said.

Police in towns along the route to the trauma unit at Hackensack University Medical Center cleared the way for the ambulance.

Norwood police were investigating.

