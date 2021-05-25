Scooter Rider Critically Injured In Passaic Crash

An electric scooter rider was clinging to life Tuesday morning after being struck in Passaic, responders said.

Witnesses said the late-30s victim ran a red light and was struck by a minivan at the intersection of President and Parker Streets shortly after 10:30 a.m.

He was unconscious when taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center, responders said.

The driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene and cooperated with police, who notified the Passaic County prosecutor's fatal accident team.

City firefighters and EMS also responded.

