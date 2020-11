Paramus firefighters doused a small blaze on a school mini-bus on Route 17 late Thursday afternoon.

No children were aboard the bus when the interior fire broke out on the southbound highway near Midland Avenue.

The driver wasn't injured.

Police also responded along with a Bergen County Hazardous Materials Unit, which cleaned up a diesel fuel spill.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this account.

Route 17 traffic wasn't affected. Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

