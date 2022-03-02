SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: System Inadvertently Triggered At OLM In Park Ridge

School was back in session Thursday after an accidental activation of the lockdown system at Our Lady of Mercy Academy in Park Ridge brought a huge law enforcement response.

"We're not sure why the lockdown system was activated," Park Ridge Police Capt. Joseph Rampolla said, "but we treated it as genuine, as always. Everything went smoothly."

Police established a perimeter and summoned their colleagues from local towns, as well as Bergen County Regional SWAT team, the captain said.

They cleared the elementary school classroom by classroom while bringing the students to a safe location, he said, adding that parents were also notified.

"Officers went through every room twice, to be sure," Rampolla said.

Some parents opted to pick up their children. The rest remained and the day returned to normal.

Although technically not a drill, the incident served as one.

"Whenever you do these, no matter how many times you practice or prepare, you learn something," Rampolla said.

