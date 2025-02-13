Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: NJ Contractor Admits Using Check Casher To Duck $1.7M In Federal Taxes
News

School Custodian From Clifton Charged With Emailing Himself Child Porn

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Lucas
Christopher Lucas Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY SHERIFF

An Essex County school janitor from Clifton emailed himself more than 100 child porn images, said authorities who arrested him.

Christopher Lucas, 30, was identified by the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.

Lucas, who was hired by the North Caldwell public school system this past September, sent himself 133 still image and video files of child sexual abuse via email, Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik and Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said in a joint statement.

Sheriff’s detectives arrested Lucas on Thursday and charged him with distributing, maintaining and possessing child pornography.

He’s remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.