'Scam' At Local COVID Testing Site Turns Out Legitimate, Police Say

What at first appeared to be a COVID-19 testing fraud in Oakland was actually a legitimate operation, police said.

Several people were waiting on line for testing at a local business on Tuesday when they were approached by two men in lab coats who said they were associated with the facility, authorities said.

The men "offered to provide tests to those in line in order to expedite the process," police said.

After providing a swab, those in line supplied personal information, they said.

Oakland police investigated, along with their colleagues from Ramsey and Ringwood, after some on line said they suspected a scam.

Elite Medical Labs was contacted by police in Oakland and then visited by Ramsey officers.

"It appears the medical workers and the lab the COVID-19 swabs were sent to were legitimate," police said. "No personal information was compromised.

"The investigation is continuing and if new information is gathered that would indicate otherwise the involved persons will be notified."

A representative from the company stated that results should be received within 24 to 48 hours. Meanwhile, police were investigating the method used to gather information and collect samples.

Oakland police urged anyone who hasn't received results within 48 hours of their visit to that particular site to contact them at (201) 337-6171.

