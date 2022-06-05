Samuel L. Jackson Pops Into North Jersey Restaurant

Samuel L. Jackson was spotted dining at a North Jersey restaurant this week.

Jackson stopped by Lassoni in North Arlington for lunch on Thursday, May 5, the restaurant said on Facebook.

The Hollywood actor is filming new comedy-thriller "The Kill Room" with "Pulp Fiction" co-star Uma Thurman this week in Hudson County.

Thurman was captured at Neptune Bakery on JFK and Neptune Avenue on Monday, May 2, according to Bayonne photographer Amelia Hill, of Madame Amelia Photography Studio.

The comedy-thriller is about a money-laundering scheme that throws a hitman into the art scene — all very unexpectedly, according to the Hollywood Reporter. It was written by Jonathan Jacobson and will be directed by Nicol Paone.

The movie will be filmed in New York and New Jersey, Deadline reports.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.