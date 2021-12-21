Salesman Tackles Gunman, Holds Him For Paramus PD During Route 4 Clothing Store Robbery

A suit salesman took down a gun-wielding robber and held him for police following the attempted holdup of a Route 4 men's clothing store in Paramus, authorities said.

Wearing cloth gloves and a mask, Kevin D. Howe, 29, of New Milford entered the Suit Store on Monday posing as a customer, Deputy Police Chief Robert M. Guidetti said.

“Give me all the money in the register,” Howe told the employee, he said.

The employee removed the bills, gave them to Howe, then tackled him when he turned his back, Guidetti said.

“I have a gun!” Howe shouted.

But he wasn’t going anywhere, the deputy chief said.

Responding officers pulled a .38 Special Charter Arms handgun from his hoodie, Guidetti said.

Howe remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on robbery charges and weapons offenses.

