Saddle Brook Driver Charged With DWI In Fiery Head-On Paramus Crash That Severely Injured Woman

UPDATE: A Saddle Brook driver responsible for a fiery wrong-way head-on crash in Paramus that severely injured the other motorist was drunk at the time, authorities said Monday.

Robert Stevens, 63, was driving a 2010 BMW X5 that witnesses said veered into oncoming traffic on Paramus Road near Alpine Drive and slammed into a 2019 Honda CRV driven by Theresa Plummer, 44, of Bloomfield shortly after 5 p.m. Friday.

Off-duty Bergen Prosecutor’s Detective Douglas Rager and other good Samaritans rescued Stevens, his 58-year-old brother, Michael, and Plummer before both vehicles exploded in flames.

Paramus firefighters quickly doused the blaze.

Plummer “was transported to Hackensack University Medical Center with serious bodily injuries and remains hospitalized in stable condition,” Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

Michael Stevens was released, he said.

SEE: Paramus Passersby Rescue Victims After SUVs Collide Head On, Burst Into Flames

The SUVs burst into flames following the Paramus Road crash. RING Neighbors

Robert Stevens, who the prosecutor said is single and unemployed, is charged with two counts of assault by auto. He also received summonses for DWI and reckless driving.

Stevens remains free pending a June 25 first appearance scheduled in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

******

MYSTERY: Body Found On Route 3

******

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.