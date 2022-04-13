Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Franklin Lakes Driver, 87, Hits Fort Lee Women — One Of Them 77 — In Wyckoff
News

'Sad To See People Lose Their Home,' Mayor Says After Fierce Bergenfield Fire

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Aftermath of Tuesday's fire on Carnation Place in Bergenfield.
Aftermath of Tuesday's fire on Carnation Place in Bergenfield. Photo Credit: Bergenfield Mayor Arvin Amatorio

A fast-moving fire that ravaged a Bergenfield home rekindled several hours later, bringing firefighters back.

No one was injured in the fierce afternoon fire, which ignited on the second floor of the single-family Carnation Place home behind the Knickerbocker Country Club on Tuesday, April 12.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within a half-hour. It was placed under control around 4:40 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after it began.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene or in coverage by firefighters from Bogota, Dumont, Englewood, New Milford, Teaneck and Tenafly.

"Thank God nobody was hurt," Mayor Arvin Amatorio said.

Still, he said, "it was sad to witness the fire and see people lose their homes and properties."

The mayor praised borough firefighters and their colleagues from neighboring towns for "risking their lives in a situation like this....

"Witnessing them battling fires on the roof was a scary sight."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.