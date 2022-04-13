'Sad To See People Lose Their Home,' Mayor Says After Fierce Bergenfield Fire

A fast-moving fire that ravaged a Bergenfield home rekindled several hours later, bringing firefighters back.

No one was injured in the fierce afternoon fire, which ignited on the second floor of the single-family Carnation Place home behind the Knickerbocker Country Club on Tuesday, April 12.

Firefighters knocked down the blaze within a half-hour. It was placed under control around 4:40 p.m., roughly 45 minutes after it began.

Mutual aid was provided at the scene or in coverage by firefighters from Bogota, Dumont, Englewood, New Milford, Teaneck and Tenafly.

"Thank God nobody was hurt," Mayor Arvin Amatorio said.

Still, he said, "it was sad to witness the fire and see people lose their homes and properties."

The mayor praised borough firefighters and their colleagues from neighboring towns for "risking their lives in a situation like this....

"Witnessing them battling fires on the roof was a scary sight."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.