Sacco, Other Hudson Lawmakers Support Licenses For Undocumented Immigrants

State Sen. Nicholas Sacco (D-32) Thursday joined Assembly members Angelica Jiminez and Pedro Mejia in favoring proposed legislation that would allow undocumented immigrants to obtain drivers licenses.

Speaking in North Bergen, Sacco said the legislation would "make our streets safer" by enabling drivers who are not in the U.S. legally to get insurance and to pass a driving test.

"What it does is protect those people who need to find employment that they will have a valid driver’s license," he said.

The legislation , introduced late last year, would create two kinds of licenses and identification cards to those unable to approve lawful residence in the United States.

A rally is planned in Jersey City May 1 to express support for the law and a similar law pending before lawmakers in New York.

New Jersey is home to an estimated 466,000 people of driving age who are not in the country legally.

The 32nd District includes East Newark, Edgewater, Fairview, Guttenberg, Harrison, Kearny, North Bergen, Secaucus and West New York.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.