SABOTAGE: Former Carteret Mayoral Candidate, Massive Beastie Boys Fan Charged With Voter Fraud

A 43-year-old former Carteret mayoral candidate has been accused of voting twice during the November 2020 presidential election as different people with similar names, authorities said Thursday.

Frederick Gattuso -- who according to his Facebook is a massive Beastie Boys fan -- was arrested without incident and charged with one count of third-degree fraudulent voting, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said.

Ciccone did not say which political party that Gattuso is registered in, or who he might have voted for.

Gattuso was charged after an investigation by Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, Ciccone said.

Gattuso is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Superior Court on March 4, she said.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tighe at 732-745-4335.

