Rutherford Resident Accused Of Brandishing Gun

A tax consultant from Rutherford was arrested for pointing a loaded gun during a dispute, authorities said.

Gerard Losardo, 35, remained held in the Bergen County Jail on Monday, March 13, records show.

He was seized at his home without incident on Friday after allegedly brandishing a legally registered .40-caliber handgun that night, Rutherford Deputy Police Chief Sean Farrell said.

The 6-foot-6, 330-pound Losardo is charged with aggravated assault, criminal restraint, simple assault, making terroristic threats and a weapons offense.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.