Rutherford Man, 34, Expecting Sex With 14-Year-Old Busted In Sting: Bergen Prosecutor

An unemployed Rutherford man who authorities said headed to Paramus expecting sex with an underage boy was instead arrested by Bergen County prosecutor’s detectives.

Sean Dynan, 34, “engaged in sexually explicit dialogue” with Cyber Crimes Unit investigators before arranging the meeting, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Next thing he knew, he was in handcuffs.

Dynan was charged with luring and child endangerment and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Wednesday, March 29.

He remained there Sunday pending court action.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.