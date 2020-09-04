Rutherford Italian Restaurant Starts Meal Donation Program For First Responders

Matera’s on Park , an Italian market and catering company in Rutherford, has started a meal donation program with ERA Realty in honor of first responders on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

The First Responders Meal Program helps to provide meals to doctors, nurses, EMS and all branches of law enforcement through local donors.

One $10 donation covers one meal, which includes a choice of sandwich or Italian specialty like fried eggplant, a side of macaroni salad, a bag of chips and a water bottle.

More than 140 meals have been provided since the program’s inception, and each meal is marked with the name of the donor.

”To date, we have sent out over 140 meals (and growing) because of donations made by locals, customers, nearby towns, and other small businesses who understand what it’s like to be struggling right now,” Matera’s associate Erica Russo told Daily Voice.

Anyone interested in donating or receiving a meal can reach out to Matera’s on Facebook, purchase through the restaurant’s app or contact Matera’s directly at (201) 438-8083.

Matera’s has also set up curbside pickups and contactless deliveries for maximum convenience and adherence to social distancing guidelines.

“They are the ones who we should be thanking and applauding every day, beyond the virus,” said Russo about first responders.

“All police stations and fire departments, not just in Rutherford, have received these meals. We are all in this together.”

