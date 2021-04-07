Rutherford Bank Robbed Of $2,300

A robber held up a Rutherford bank Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The black robber – wearing a face mask, dark jacket and a hoodie -- entered the Kearny Bank (formerly Kearny Federal Savings Bank) branch at Park and West Newall avenues at 4:15 p.m., Police Chief John Russo said.

He handed the teller a note with specific instructions, demanded the note back, then fled east on foot on West Newell Avenue with $2,300 in cash in a plastic bag, the chief said.

No weapon was shown, he said.

Rutherford detectives and the FBI were working the case. The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the holdup, saw the robber or has information that could help authorities is asked to contact Rutherford police: (201) 939-6000.

