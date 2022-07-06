Rutgers Women's Basketball Players Win Appeal In Discrimination Case

Four former Rutgers-Newark basketball players will have another shot at what they say is justice.

A New Jersey appeals court reinstated claims of race, gender and sexual orientation discrimination brought by Jasmine Daniels, Jade Howard, Sarah Schwartz and Arianna Williams as part of an existing lawsuit, NJ Advance Media reports.

Those claims have been tacked on to the suit involving Sharee Gordon and Adayshia McKinnon.

A local court previously ruled that the women hadn't suffered discrimination from longtime Athletic Director Mark Griffin and interim women's basketball head coach William Zasowski.However, the state Appellate Division judges reportedly overturned that decision late last week.

Rutgers previously denied allegations that the discriminatory comments were made with little or no repercussion in 2014 and 2015.

