Rutgers Students Face 2021-22 Hike In Tuition, Housing Costs, Dining Fees, University Announces

Rutgers University students are being socked with a hike in tuition, on-campus housing costs and dining fees next fall, officials said.

The increases essentially negate the tuition freeze that Rutgers undergraduates enjoyed during the coronavirus pandemic.

For the upcoming 2021-22 school year, tuition at Rutgers will increase by 2.5% and student fees by nearly 3%, the university announced Tuesday.

The average in-state undergraduate on the campus in New Brunswick will be charged more than $15,800 in tuition and mandatory student fees, a hike of nearly $400, Rutgers officials said.

However, university officials explained that scholarships and grants help cut the total cost of attending Rutgers by about half, NJ Advance Media reported.

The average tuition and fees for a full-time Arts and Sciences student will be $15,208 at Rutgers' campus in Newark and $15,657 at Rutgers' campus in Camden, according to NJ.com.

