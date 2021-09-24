Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Breaking News: Suspected Pipe Bomb Found On Tenafly RR Tracks Stops Traffic, Turns Out Harmless
News

Runaway SUV In Drive Instead Of Park Plows Through Front Window Of Rita's Ice In Glen Rock

Jerry DeMarco
Jerry DeMarco
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 1020 Maple Avenue, Glen Rock
Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, 1020 Maple Avenue, Glen Rock Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Rita's ice shop in Glen Rock was open for business when an SUV plowed through the front window. Fortunately no one was hurt, police said.

The BMW came crashing through the Rita's Italian Ice and Frozen Custard on Maple Avenue near the Fair Lawn border just off Route 208 shortly before 7 p.m.

The Glen Rock driver, 43, who was operating with an Australian driver's license, told responding officers that he failed to realize that his vehicle was still in drive when he parked, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

The SUV also damaged a side door and some chairs and tables inside, but that was it, Ackermann said. The vehicle itself sustained little damage.

The driver said he thought it was in park.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Earlier this week, a minivan slammed into the gigantic boulder that gave the borough its name. READ MORE....

Damage -- besides the window -- included a table, chairs and a side door.

Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

Borough police, firefighters and EMS were the first responders at Thursday night's crash.

Also responding were a borough inspector and a Bergen County Health Service inspector who made sure that none of the flying glass affected the food or prep areas, Ackermann said.

Police were investigating.

Boyd A. Loving took the photos and contributed to this story.

